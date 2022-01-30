Adele and Rich Paul have been reportedly dating for a few months now after they were spotted watching an NBA game together, but it seems like their relationship is falling apart based on recent reports as sources alleged that the two are undergoing a tough time and the singer is doing her best to save their connection; what happened?

The "Water Under the Bridge" hitmaker made rounds last week after canceling her highly-anticipated Las Vegas residency show.

During the time when Adele shared the shocking announcement to her fans, Rich Paul was reportedly absent as he was required to travel for work.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, Adele is doing her best to save their relationship by staying at her significant other's Beverly Hills house because "things have been strained."

Since Paul is busy with his career and Adele rehearsing for her upcoming shows, the insider alleged that the couple "barely saw each other" since the first week of January.

The singer was reportedly upset with her boyfriend because of his absence at the time when "things started falling apart" and the Las Vegas residency reportedly "made things difficult for them both." (via Daily Mail UK)

"She needed him there, but he couldn't because he has his own busy career too," the source added.

In addition, Adele was reportedly having a "very emotional and stressful time" amid her bombshell announcement, but now they're doing their best to make time for each other.

The insider assured that the pair "really liked each other," but the past couple of weeks tested their relationship as it was "tough."

READ NOW: Rafael Nadal Heartbreak: Australian Open 2022 Champion Laments Not Being Able to Have a Child With Wife

Rich Paul the Reason Behind Adele's Las Vegas Residency Cancellation?

In early reports, one of the primary reasons Adele wasn't ready to perform in front of thousands of crowds was her emotional feud with Paul.

Per sources who spoke to Page Six, the singer couldn't "get through a single full rehearsal" throughout January.

The insider, who claims to have connections with the Caesars Palace's management team, also alleged that the British songstress has been constantly on the phone with her partner, and she was heard "loudly shouting and sobbing."

At the time of this writing, neither Adele nor Rich Paul has confirmed the abovementioned information about their relationship.

READ ALSO: Bella Hadid Gets Candid With Previous Abusive Relationships, Shares Her 'Powerful' Healing Tool