Farrah Abraham has recently opened up about her struggles following her Los Angeles nightclub arrest.

The former "Teen Mom" star said that she had been "a total wreck" ever since the recent event, as per TMZ, Saturday. And apparently, she revealed that she's "sadly" moving out of California after going through "suicidal thoughts" after what happened earlier this month.

She said, while standing beside a U-Haul truck, "I'm trying to stay positive about it because I was really suicidal this week."

Abraham's Struggles

The 30-year-old TV personality also said that she had "such a hard time dealing" with the issue that she had been "working so hard" on herself since the incident.

Abraham admitted to the outlet that she's "scared of people" right now, and she allegedly "lost dysfunction" in the upper right side of her body due to what the officers did to her. "You can't illegally cuff someone, then basically break their arm, tear everything, and it is like severe," she said.

The single mom also added, "I hope I don't have to get neck surgery and a shoulder surgery. And I'm working really hard on my physical therapy."

Recalling what happened in the incident, Abraham was arrested in the early weeks of January after "allegedly slapping a security guard" at the Grandmaster Recorders in Hollywood, where a couple of friends joined her.

They were asked to leave the club, but she refused, as per the initially said source. A court date for the incident has been scheduled for May 19.



The "16 and Pregnant" alum addressed what happened on her official Instagram, with a caption that read, "I post this as no woman or man should ever be battered, abused, conspired, ganged up on, set up, recorded, and video sold."

She also exclaimed, "I'm putting a restraining order on @antonelloparloto livebad who made this dinner reservation and conspired an attack on myself with the staff at @grandmaster_recorders as it was a 'private persons arrest' complete setup."

"I've had a very traumatizing year and I don't deserve to be attacked, bruised, men on me, and battered." Abraham, then, concluded her lengthy post, thanking the Hollywood police for "rescuing" her as she "needed help" and "couldn't even use" her phone.

