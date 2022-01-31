During a live telecast, especially a game, mistakes are expected as there could be technical difficulties regarding the production and what they flash on the screens. More recently, Big Sean and Jhene Aiko became a center of attention online after the Los Angeles Rams' jumbotron had a big mistake; what happened?

According to the Daily Mail UK, the couple recently attended a Rams and 49ers game. The banner flashed a different name as they were introduced through a jumbotron.

The names flashed on the screen were Sarah Michelle Gellar and her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr.

Big Sean and Jhene Aiko get called Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze, Jr. at Rams / 49ers game 😂 pic.twitter.com/XKD9RdQC4S — SMG (@SMGReturnss) January 31, 2022

The actress took a screenshot of the event and shared it with her millions of followers on Instagram, writing, "@bigsean, do you get mistaken for me as often as I get mistaken for you?"

She also took to her stories to share the same photo, writing, "Um.. My big moment at the game? It's funny though. Not the first time I've been mistaken for Big Sean."

Gellar didn't stop poking fun at the situation as she mentioned that the mistake would lead to someone getting "fired."

The outlet noted that the celebrity couple didn't even attend the event. She shared on her Instagram stories that she watched the NFC championship game at SoFi Stadium with actress Elsa Collins.

READ NOW: Farrah Abraham Deals With Mental Struggles? 'Teen Mom' Star Has One Big Decision Following Recent Arrest

After the game was broadcasted, many fans took to Twitter to share their hilarious responses. "Yo @BigSean, why the f*** they get yours and @JheneAiko's name wrong?" one wrote, to which the rapper replied, "They wrong for that," with a laughing emoji."

Big Sean, Jhene Aiko, and Offset at the Rams & 49ers game pic.twitter.com/jmYY55FkiM — Plug 🔌 (@RappersPlug) January 31, 2022

DJ Spider, who was also present in the sports event, hilariously tweeted, They just showed Big Sean & Jhene Aiko on the big screen with the caption Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr under them they looked confused."

One fan noted that the rapper realized the mistake based on his facial expression, writing, "literally his face like: that ain't me @BigSean."

As seen on a video re-shared online, the couple appears to be enjoying the event as they sat meters away from the field.

Jhene Aiko donned a graphic printed purple jacket with orange and black details, while her beau wore simple gray outerwear a pair of black gloves, and he accessorized the look with his signature chains.

READ ALSO: Nicola Coughlan Pleads With Fans To Stop Doing THIS: 'Please Don't Share It With Me'