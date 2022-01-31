Andrew Garfield kept his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance top secret. He even lied to Emma Stone about it! However, even though Garfield is an certified phenom of an actor, Lin-Manuel Miranda did not buy his I'm-not-in-Spider-Man-No-Way-Home performance.

The director, writer, and performer just one Oscar short of EGOTing did not believe it when Garfield said he was not going to appear in the blockbuster smash hit. In an interview with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Miranda admitted to asking Garfield flat-out if he was going to be in the upcoming film. While the actor obviously answered in the negative, it was apparently not convincing enough for LMM. When asked, the Tick, Tick...Boom! director recalled that, " His exact reaction was, 'What? HAHA! Shut up! Shut up! HAHAH! Shut up!, ' and I walked away thinking 'Oh, he's in the new Spider-Man.'" If that's not the most iconic reveal story, we don't know what is.

-@Lin_Manuel wasn't convinced when Andrew Garfield tried to play off being in #SpiderManNoWayHome. #FallonTonight pic.twitter.com/R7w9vzX2oy — The Tonight Show (@FallonTonight) January 29, 2022

While, by and large, Garfield managed to keep his Spider-Man: No Way Home appearance under wraps, this was not his only major contribution to the film. The iconic Spider-Man meme brought to life in the blockbuster hit was largely in-part due to the actor's efforts.



In an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond, Garfield recollected:

"I remember having a lightning bolt and running into set and telling Jon, 'I got it, I got it!'..."Cause there's this moment where Jacob is like, 'Hey, Peter?' and we all go, 'Yeah?'...But in the script, it was like, that was that. We all go 'Yeah?' and in the script, my Peter says, 'This isn't going to get old at all,' like something kind of sardonic - which felt kind of undercutting...I was like, no, this is the moment where we get to go, 'Do you mean me?' Jon was like, 'That's it. That's it. Done.' I was so happy that worked."



We are so glad that it came to life in the incredible way that it did!