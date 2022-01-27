

Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, came together for an interview with Deadline's Pete Hammond about playing the iconic character.

By now, everyone knows that the box office chart topper Spider-Man: No Way Home, featured all three actors as Spider-Man, a surprise that had both the fans and the actors feeling incredibly emotional. There is a certain finite energy surrounding the film. Holland felt it deeply. He said in the interview:

There definitely was a sense for me, as an actor, that this was the last time that I could potentially don the suit, so a lot of that emotion came from the act of saying goodbye, which is one of the biggest themes throughout this film. But this film also felt like a celebration of three generations of cinema. So, at times, we would be getting into these scenes that were incredibly emotional. They're very taxing, and I was so happy to be there, that I had to go at it a different way and kind of go, 'wow, look at my life. Look what's happened to me. I'm working with Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield and we're telling this story'.

While Holland was saying goodbye for the first time, the others found that their return to the suit was what made them more emotional. Maguire recounted that his decision to join Spider-Man: No Way Home came largely from the love he felt present in the process from the beginning. He said, "when artists or, you know, people who are steering the creative process have a kind of authentic, genuine intent of celebration and love, it just was so apparent in both of them, that, I don't know, I just wanted to join that." Garfield joined under similar reasoning, also adding that Maguire's decision was a major influence on his own. "I follow Tobey to the ends of the Earth. I'm a lemming for Tobey."

Spider-Man: No Way Home is number six on the all-time global box office list. It is a genuine contender for the Best Picture award at the Oscars this year: a feat for any comic book film. It is an incredibly special film. Everyone who has seen it or been involved with it in any way can see that plainly.