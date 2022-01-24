Andrew Garfield kept his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home well under wraps. It recently came to light that he even lied about his appearance to trusted friend, ex-girlfriend, and time-honored confidant Emma Stone. It is a level of secrecy that makes us believe that Andrew Garfield might just work for the CIA (or, at the very least, it wouldn't be out of question).

Regardless of how spectacularly secretive Garfield was able to be, we know, as a human being, there must have been a few lucky souls that were privy to the information. In an interview with Ellen DeGeneres, the actor revealed the names of the lucky few who knew ahead of time. When asked who knew, the secret keeper revealed, "just my dad, my brother, and my mom at the time." Apparently this was one secret that he decided to keep in the family!



Garfield revealed that he had a lot of fun keeping this a secret. He smilingly revealed, "It was fun to keep it secret because you know when you're planning a surprise birthday party for someone, and they're like, 'I hate surprises. Tell me. Is a party happening? No seriously, don't mess around, because you know I actually hate surprises.'...so, it felt like I was organizing a surprise birthday party for a bunch of people who I knew would appreciate it." Literally, his surprise appearance may have been the best surprise party ever!

If you haven't seen it yet, be sure to check out Spider-Man: No Way Home. If you have seen it, go watch it again!