Power Book IV: Force, the newest spin-off of the Power universe, is coming with some fresh new characters: specifically, some fresh new crime families. This Chicago-set series introduces a new powerhouse family into the world of Power: the Flynns. When Tommy Eagan, played by Joseph Sikora, comes to Chicago to set up shop, he finds himself in the way of this incredibly powerful family. This family includes Walter Flynn, the father, Claudia Flynn, the daughter, and Vic Flynn, the brother. We got a chance to sit down and chat with Tommy Flanagan and Lili Simmons, the actors behind Walter and Claudia respectively. While the power universe is gigantic and expansive, Flanagan and Simmons maintain that their spin-off is sure to be a fan favorite.

One of the most notable changes between Power Book IV: Force and other spin-offs in the Powerverse is the change of the ever-iconic theme song Big Rich Town by one of the brains behind the creation of the universe 50 Cent. When asked how the new theme song compares to the well-known song, Flanagan wasted no time in voicing his vote for the update. "This [theme song] is so much better. Everything. This is the best show, best song, best cast." This enthusiasm was quickly seconded by Simmons as she chimed in, "Best spin-off!" It is always an encouraging sign when the cast is as excited for the upcoming series as the fans are.

As the resident crime family of Chicago, the introduction of the ever-forceful Tommy Eagan definitely shakes up the world they knew, changing the lives their characters have always led. Tommy Eagan is certainly one to leave a lasting impression. When asked what their characters' first impressions of the fresh face were, there the overall answer was one of taken-aback-confusion.

Simmons explained, "I think Claudia sees the danger. She sees him for what he really is, but she also sees opportunity. And I can't say any more than that." Flanagan similarly teased, "I think with Walter it's nothing more than curiosity. Who is this little up-start coming on my terms, firing guns and being naughty, but I think he likes him. So, we'll see, but I can't tell you more than that!" One thing's for sure: these Flynns know how to keep a secret!

We can't wait to see all of our questions answered when Power Book IV: Force starts streaming on Starz on February 6th, 2022.