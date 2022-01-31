Power Book IV: Force, the newest spin-off of Courtney Kemp's mind-blowingly nuanced Power universe, is coming to Starz on February 6th, 2022. The show brags an absolutely powerhouse cast, boasting both well-known names and rising stars. We got a chance to sit down and talk with Gabrielle Ryan, Gloria, the bartender and love-interest to both Tommy and Vic, and Shane Harper, the son of one of the most powerful drug-crime king-pins in Chicago. In the show, both Ryan and Harper show off their powerful acting range and intimidating prowess. However, give-or-take ten years ago, Harper was known by many for his work as a Disney and MTV star: definitely a world away from the breath-takingly intense Power Universe.

As a teenager and early twenty-something, Harper appeared in Disney classics including Good Luck Charlie, Wizards of Waverly Place, and High School Musical 2 and also appeared in the later seasons of the MTV hit Awkward. There was a time at which Harper was a household name for Gen-Zers and Millenial cuspers. We have watched many stars attempt to make the jump from Disney star to serious actor including Zendaya, Hilary Duff, Selena Gomez, and Miley Cyrus. Harper has managed this transition with successful grace and composure, but, admittedly, has taken a lot of hard work. When asked how the transition has been, the actor replied:

"It's an extremely hard thing to jump that gap, as you said...Truly, the last few years, and particularly with Starz, they really gave me an opportunity to try on some very serious roles, this one included. It's been fun, and incredibly overwhelming just as far as the gratitude of it all because, again, it is really hard."

While the work was difficult, Harper remains thankful for all of the opportunities he has received. The main thread that ties his life of work together is the joy and excitement he still feels for the craft.

"I'm just happy to be here. I've been doing this for a long time. It really never gets old; so, I'm still just as enthusiastic about all this as I was when I was sixteen."

We are sure to see great things from both Harper and Ryan in this upcoming season of Power Book IV: Force, premiering on Starz on February 6th.