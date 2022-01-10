The Power Book IV: Force trailer is officially here, and it has us on the edge of our seats already!

This newest branch of the Power Book universe is set to come out in just under a month, further expanding the incredible world created by the brilliant Courtney Kemp. In Power Book IV: Force, follows universe favorite Tommy Eagan who is played by Joseph Sikora. In this upcoming series, the iconic character leaves New York behind and sets his sites on another city: Chicago. With a fresh terrain, who knows what sort of high-stakes drama lead the viewers through the show. If the trailer is an indicator, we are already sure to expect an action packed season full of incredible twists, turns, and decisions. Here is the newly released trailer below!



The rest of the cast is jam packed with talent. These powerful actors include Kris D. Lofton, Gabrielle Ryan, Anthony Flemming, Debo Balogun, Michael Oilar, Paulina Nguyen, Barton Fitzpatrick, and many others. Sikora has been playing the role of Tommy Eagan since 2014. Now he is taking that on that role in a staring capacity. He told Entertainment Weekly, "I think that it's going to take all facets of Tommy that we've built up to until now to not only survive but to potentially thrive - and to potentially leave...You don't know if it's going to be one city and then another city and if he's going to keep bopping or what connections need to be made." We can't wait to see him in action!

Power Book IV: Force will premiere on Starz on February 6th, 2022.