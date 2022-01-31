Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart are expecting their first baby!

Rapper Da Brat and her fiancee Jessica Dupart have officially announced that they are expecting their first child, joining the hoards of baby news happening today (looking at you Rihanna and ASAP Rocky). According to People, this announcement comes just a month before the couple's highly anticipated wedding. The two have been engaged for approximately a year. Their wedding is set to be held on what people are excitedly referring to as 2's Day. 2's Day will be on February 2nd, 2022 for the date will read 2/22/22 and will be on a Tuesday. Can you name a more iconic wedding day? The two shared a joint Instagram post in which they, standing in the cutest of prom-date poses with the caption, "We are EXTENDING the family." We are so excited to hear that their family is growing and that they are excited about it themselves!

While the announcement is new, the idea of having a daughter is not new for Da Brat. She has talked about having a daughter in past interviews. The award-nominated rapper has previously mentioned in a 2020 interview that she already knows what she wants to name her daughter.

She previously exclaimed while hosting Dish Nation, "My child will have all of my names, honey...Her name would be Legacy Shawntae Dupart. Shawntae is my first name and Dupart is my baby's last name. Yes honey, carry on the legacy of your parents darling." The couple, however, either does not know or has not announced the sex of their child.



Congratulations to Da Brat and Jesseca Dupart on their exciting news!