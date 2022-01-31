Rihanna and ASAP Rocky announced to the world that they are pregnant!

While many have been speculating about a Rihanna pregnancy for sometime now, dating back six months when she drank a seltzer at dinner with her hand on her stomach, the announcement has been officially made. In some iconic photos that can be seen in quite literally every crevice of the internet, the two are happily walking along the streets of Harlem, holding hands. Rihanna's baby bump is finally exposed under an amazing pink coat.

The two stars look thrilled for their child, happy to be announcing it to the world, and very much in love with each other. These pictures are some of the most fantastic child-announcement photos we have ever seen. As tends to be the way with many things: high quality comes with a high price.

Based on a Vulture article, these baby announcement photos do not come cheap. The pictures are for sale on the Shutterstock site, and the team at Vulture decided to spring for one. Just one of these announcement photos was purchased for $1,500. Are we surprised to see that this absolutely stunning picture costs more than many people spend on rent? Honestly, not really! These pictures are a beautifully magnificent capturing of a perfect moment in history. One of the most talented musical children is about to be born. This picture will be hung in museums in years to come, with a plaque that reads, "Here are the Queen and King of America expecting their first child." It will be glorious.

Congratulations to Rihanna and ASAP Rocky on the exciting news!