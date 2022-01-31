Numerous fans have immediately sent out prayers and offered condolences, suggesting that Nas Blixky has passed away.

However, multiple reports believe that the Brooklyn-based rapper, whose real name is Nasir Fisher, got shot in his head and is "currently in critical condition." According to Hip-Hop Vibe, despite some have been sending messages to Nas Blixky, there were also others believing that his friend died.

The official Twitter account of Hop Blogger believed that the rapper was shot after he dissed another artist, PG-16. It read, "Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track 'Dead B***hes' slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed and didn't even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend."

Rapper FBG Duck dropped diss track ‘Dead B***hes’ slating slain gang rivals weeks before he was killed in Chicago



Rapper Nas Blixky only previewed anddidn’t even get to drop his diss PG-16 and got hit with a friend.



Meanwhile Drilla still out here like pic.twitter.com/RmJWye2y7f — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022

The Internet Speculations

Meanwhile, HipHopDX reported that his rival rapper Nas EBK has joked about Nas Blixky's "alleged precarious predicament." This is due to a YouTube video showing compiled posts of his Instagram Stories where you can see EBK laughing over the NY Drill rapper's possible death.

"Dubski got [pow emoji]," he wrote. "Lotti got [stabbed], Rah got [taxi emoji], Nicky Blix got [exploding head emoji], Nas Blix got [broom emoji], Dre got [party emoji]. Jiggy checked out. Damnnnn I miss all the opps. DM me now? Ohh sh*t y'all can't [laughing emoji and coffin emoji]," the photo also showed.

The internet detectives have an early lead on the soon to be next case. Nas EBK is already dissing Nas Blixky and attempting to become the quickest case in internet detective history.



This dude 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/yKQIEApjxE — HopBlogger (@hopblogger) January 31, 2022



In a follow-up post, he also added, "N-gga got head tapped like how? I thought you keep a Blixky like how!!! I hope you die n-gga."

EBK finalized, "Just give up, stop fighting. Matter fact somebody tell me what hospital he in. Ima go & Un [plug] that shit rn."

However, as of writing, no sources could further confirm the incident.

READ ALSO: Lio Rush Hospitalized: Will The 'Pro Wrestling Guerrilla' Star Be Able to Return to His Next Competition?

The Blixky Brothers

Meanwhile, the news came two years after the leading member in the BK Drill movement and street brother, Nicky Blixky, real name Nicholas Thompson, was murdered, as per AllHipHop.

As per the source, it was May 2020, when the Jamaican-American's body was found on Winthrop Street in the Lefferts Garden in Brooklyn at 9:30 pm, spotted with gunshot wounds on his torso.

He was then declared dead when he reached a nearby Brooklyn hospital.

During that time, Nas Blixky paid tribute to his street brother, saying, "my heart broken rest in peace to my brother nick blixk. watch over me brody."

READ MORE: Nicola Coughlan Pleads With Fans To Stop Doing THIS: 'Please Don't Share It With Me'