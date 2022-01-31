After his PWG Battle of Los Angeles event, Lio Rush was sent to the hospital after suffering an injury from his fight.

According to Wrestling Observer Figure Four, Rush defeated his opponent, Buddy Matthews, by disqualification in their second-round match, which is said to be a rarity in Pro Wrestling Guerrilla.

The match ended with Matthews laying out the 27-year-old wrestler with a curb stomp, and as the referee checked on Rush, he still continued to attack until their fight was called off.

Statement From The Injured Player

The professional wrestler updated his fans on Twitter following the tragic event, saying, "Just being honest with you guys here. I'm not good. But i will be good. And when I'm back, I'll be dangerous. #ManOfTheHour."

Later in the show, his rival, Matthews, arrived for the semi-final match and announced to the crowd that Rush was then taken to the emergency room and won't be able to compete in the tournament. The Australian star would then take over Rush's place.

However, as per the source, Matthews quickly lost to Speedball Mike Bailey, who now advanced to the finals before losing to this year's tournament winner, Daniel Garcia.

Recent News Of Lio Rush

The hospitalization followed days after it was reported that Rush would become a "free agent" as he announced on social media that he would no longer be re-signing with AEW as it will soon expire on February 14.

Comic Book stated that Rush didn't share any details on why he decided to part ways with the company, though that doesn't mean he won't be appearing on the show from time to time, as AEW could work with Rush on a per appearance basis in the future.

Rush shared on Twitter, "On February 14, 2022 My contract will expire with AEW and I will become a free agent. For all booking inquires please email LioRushNow@gmail.com."



Apart from that, the Pro wrestling veteran and former WWE star also revealed that he signed a music deal under Universal Music Group, Thump Records, and Virgin Music. In fact, he has also released two EPs and two studio albums since 2019.

