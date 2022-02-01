Charlie Puth and Justin Bieber had a FaceTime discussion six years after Puth screamed "F*ck you" at Bieber during a concert.

Fans of Justin Bieber were infuriated in 2016 after Charlie Puth hurled an obscenity at the "Baby" singer during a performance. As he sang "We Don't Talk Anymore," which features Justin's ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez, 30-year-old Charlie shouted "Fuck you, Justin Bieber" in Dallas. It wasn't until the 31st of January that Justin, 27, was able to put the event behind him by confronting Charlie in an epic FaceTime session.

"STAY" collaborator The Kid Laroi, who was FaceTiming Charlie, passed the phone to Justin. Justin jumped right in after the two had exchanged pleasantries. "We never really got to talk about years ago when you said 'f-k you' on stage to me," he said to Charlie, who responded with a laugh.

"I don't think it's very funny to be honest," Justin said in a very serious tone. This made Charlie assume that the pop star was genuinely upset about the incident. "Wait, you're talking about that sh*t from six years ago? That was a joke," Charlie explained.

Charlie was perplexed when Justin stated that the episode had "damaged my feelings."

"You can't be serious. That wasn't real. That was like a thing that got completely blown out of proportion," the "One Call Away" hitmaker said.

At the time, Charlie told Justin that he was "joking around" and "totally sarcastic," but he didn't expand more. A few moments later, when Charlie inquired as to whether Justin was joking, the singer of "Sorry" broke down in laughter. Hilarious!

Fans of Justin Bieber, often known as "Beliebers," were quick to criticize Charlie for his response to the "f*ck you" event that occurred in 2016.

A year later, he went into further detail about what had transpired on the Bizarre Life podcast. On the night of the show's release, Charlie said that, "there might have been a lot of emotion that night, a lot of thoughts going through my head and maybe just, sort of, maybe I shouldn't have said that," Charlie explained to Teen Vogue. "It's not really fair to him," he added.

Justin and Selena dated for years before they broke up in early 2018. During the time before their song was released, Charlie and the former Disney Channel star had a brief romance. Puth praised this relationship as "very short-lived, very small, but very impactful" in a 2018 interview with Billboard.

