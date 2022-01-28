Is Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott going to get married after the birth of their second child? HL has learned that she and the "Sicko Mode" rapper are already planning their dream wedding. This, despite the fact that the Astroworld case against Travis is ongoing, which can cost the rapper millions depending on the outcome.

While Kylie Jenner's fans wait impatiently for news of her and Travis Scott's newest addition, perhaps they should be gearing up for a KarJenner nuptials. In an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife, a source close to the Kardashians says Kylie, 24, and Travis, 30, are "the strongest they have ever been."

The source added that they "have been talking a lot about their future together." The same source revealed that a big elaborate wedding is certainly in the picture, especially since Kylie wants nothing short of such.

Kylie "made it very clear to Travis that she wants the perfect family, and she wants to marry him," the source said.

As far as we can tell, Kylie has already begun planning her nuptials. Travis Scott is said to have a clear idea of what his baby mama wants for a wedding as well.

"She wants an elaborate wedding with a beautiful white gown made by a top designer, and she already has the vision of what she wants in her head," the source tells HollywoodLife. "She's wanted this her whole life, and she feels that she really deserves it. She wants to have the dream wedding and, after two children together, this is the next logical step."

According to the source, the reality star, who had have her fair share of criticisms, especially of her extravagant lifestyle, is doing this mainly for her kids. She reportedly sees marriage as a way to give their daughter, Stormi, and their unborn child "as normal of an upbringing as possible, even though both of their parents are celebrities."

Scott is "aware" of Kylie's needs because the insider says that Kylie's sisters have "expressed this to Travis over the past few months," the source said.

At this point, they are "as domesticated as they can possibly be," says the source, referring to Travis and Kylie. According to a second source, Kylie has been overjoyed by the news. Insiders close to the KarJenner family tell HollywoodLife that Kylie "couldn't be happier" about her time spent at home with Travis Scott. Now that they've had this time together, they've grown to love each other just as much as they've always loved each other. As of this moment, they are all on the same page.

Given Travis' "whole new appreciation for Kylie after everything went down" following the AstroWorld tragedy, there's a good chance La Flame will get down on one knee. Kylie was there for Travis in the aftermath of the concert when ten people were killed by a deadly crowd surge.

"Obviously, [Travis has] always had love and respect for her as the mother to his daughter, but he knows he can truly count on Kylie when he needs her most," explained the insider. "They have been talking marriage because Kylie eventually wants her happy ending with the husband, kids, and big house with the white picket fence. So, two of them are knocked off the list."

On Nov. 5, the first night of Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival at NRG Park in Houston, a terrifying crowd crush killed eight people. Ezra Blount, a 9-year-old boy, was one of two people who died as a result of their injuries.

Concert promoter Live Nation, Scott, and various security vendors are among the primary defendants in the numerous lawsuits filed following the tragedy.

Both Live Nation and Scott. Scott, whose real name is Jacques Webster denied any wrongdoing.

