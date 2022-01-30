On Sunday, January 30, Rafa Nadal beat Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling Australian Open final, overcoming a two-set deficit to win a record 21st Grand Slam championship just months after he feared his career has ended due to injuries.

In spite of this massive achievement, there remains a personal issue that he is eager to overcome.

In this uncovered interview, the tennis player, who has already confessed that he is devoted to the sport, provides a rare glimpse into his personal life. After a long-term romance, the 35-year-old and his wife Xisca Perello, née Maria Francisca Perello, got married in 2019.

When they first met as adolescents, they dated for several years before they finally decided to be married.

Their lavish nuptials took place in La Fortaleza, a Spanish palace on the island of Majorca.

Nadal, on the other hand, was open about the couple's future ambitions to start a family before the wedding. The athlete said that he longs to be a family man but that his job choices have left him in a bind.

The athlete expressed his desire to be a father in the future.

When it comes to taking care of his young family, though, the athlete advised waiting until the conclusion of his professional career.

"I would love to have children: boys, girls... I'm a person who loves kids and I'm a family guy," he said. "But also I tell you that the reality is, the years keep passing, I would like to start to do all of this when my sporting life determines it," he added.

Nadal told Argentine chat program Con Amigos Asi that his professional career has made it tough for him to think about starting a family.

"I think it's also above all about looking after the kids," he commented. "I don't know if it [travelling throughout the year and having children] is ideal," he added.

Rafael Nadal responded to the question of if he will follow in the footsteps of Roger Federer, his tennis opponent, in 2017.

Mirka Federer has given birth to four children, two pairs of twins, with Federer and Mirka.

Rafael is married to a woman who works in insurance and has a degree in business.

She is the director of the Rafa Nadal Foundation, a ten-year-old non-profit that Nadal founded.

