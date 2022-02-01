Is Tammy Slaton doing well after facing a worrying health scare?

What was supposed to be a pure happy ending for Slaton happened differently as the season finale of "1000-Lb. Sisters" showed how the 35-year-old star was rushed to a hospital. The episode showed Slaton's brother, Chris, explaining that his sister's health had "taken a turn for the worse" amid her serious health scare.

The clips showed how the TV star arrived at her weight loss rehabilitation facility in Ohio. But soon after Chris and Brittany left her at the building, they received a call informing them that Slaton had stopped breathing.

"They're just telling us that her lungs have given up, and like her body is shutting down," Slaton's sister, Amanda, said. "So at this point, you know, we're facing making funeral arrangements for my little sister."



She then expressed her dismay that her sister faced such an alarming health scare when Slaton finally got the courage to work on getting fit again after years of struggling with vices and depression.

Is Tammy Slaton OK?

In the next parts of the episode, doctors can be seen putting Slaton on a ventilator and into a medically induced coma.

According to her brother, the family did not know whether she would make it that night or the next hour. Four days later, Slaton woke up and took her time to tell her family she loved them and that she wanted to go home already.

After regaining her consciousness, she underwent a tracheotomy where her doctors created a hole in her throat and inserted a breathing tube. With that procedure, they are confident they could give her emergency breathing support anytime.

READ ALSO: Nick Cannon Confirms He's Expecting His 8th Child: Why Did He Keep It a Secret?

Three weeks after the incident happened, Slaton finally made it back to rehab again.

"I'm happy, I'm relieved, I'm still sad. I'm just grateful. I'm just like, good looking out up there, you know. Thanks. We prayed for a miracle and God gave us one. She's okay. She's still alive. She has her life," she went on, as quoted by People.

Aside from her recent recovery, Chris also noted that Slaton lost most of her weight and is now 115 lbs. after 30 days of her stay at the weight loss rehab facility. The family should also credit her recovery to Slaton's willingness to go back to rehab after feeling fed up with drinking and partying.

READ MORE: Ryan Seacrest Endured Health Issues As Kid; Reveals How He Was Never in Great Shape