Nick Cannon just confirmed he is truly expecting his baby no. 8 with Johnny Manziel's ex-wife, Bre Tiesi.

Buzzes started to emerge after multiple news outlets shared exclusive photos of Cannon and Tiesi seemingly holding a gender reveal party. HollywoodLife reported that the event happened on Sunday in Malibu.

Fans who saw the pictures assumed that Cannon and Tiesi are expecting their first child together - and the comedian's eighth - as he was seen cradling the tummy of Johnny Manziel's ex-wife while blue and pink balloons surrounded them.

After the news came out, Cannon formally set the records straight and said that he was indeed expecting another child.

Why Did Nick Cannon Not Confirm Baby News?

During Monday's episode of "The Nick Cannon Show," the 41-year-old comedian explained why he kept silent for weeks before announcing he was expecting his baby no. 8. Per Cannon, it had been hard for him to celebrate the good news while he was still mourning the death of his son, Zen.

"This was always in the back of my mind, like, 'What is the right time? How do I share this?' I wanted to definitely respect the grieving process with [Alyssa Scott], and Bre was respectful enough-she held off making our announcements and speaking on social media," he said.



He added that he had second thoughts on whether he should keep it for now while grieving. Per Cannon, he still did not have any plans to disclose the news not until the buzzes came out.

Despite that, Cannon's recent baby mama, Scott, assured her followers that she remains at peace while Cannon celebrates the coming of his youngest child. Cannon and Scott welcomed Zen, who died five months later following his tough battle with brain cancer.

At that time, the parents learned he had fluid buildup in his head. He then confirmed that Zen battled against Hydrocephalus.

"We found it was a malignant tumor in his head," he said, as quoted by Billboard. "We were faithful and hopeful for that time. He was still playing with all his brothers and sisters. I embraced every moment."

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Strokes, the illness specifically affects the ventricles (cavities) within a patient's brain. The pressure the fluid buildup causes can lead to brain damage and death.

Cannon's child with Tiesi will be his eighth overall and his first child this year. In 2021, he fathered four children with three women, although he already shares 10-year-old twins, Monroe and Moroccan, and a 4-year-old son with Mariah Carey.

Cannon previously welcomed his daughter Powerful Queen with Brittany Belly, and twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir with Abby De La Rosa.

