Ryan Seacrest recently spoke candidly about how his health issues when he was a kid still haunt him these days.

In 2020, Seacrest sparked death news due to the health scare he faced while appearing in a live show. At that time, viewers of the "American Idol" live finale speculated that he suffered a stroke and was walking toward his grave.

He has since clarified that his slurred speech was only due to exhaustion, but it was not actually the first time he dealt with health issues.

Speaking during Monday's episode of "Live with Kelly and Ryan," Seacrest admitted that his eating habits changed because he struggled a lot when he was younger. Per the 47-year-old TV personality, he was not in the greatest shape when he was a kid. Unfortunately, that thought still haunts him.

"I was teased for it, and I will always see that little boy when I look in the mirror," he said as quoted by PEOPLE, referring to his past body image. "I cannot get past it, I've talked to our experts about it, but for some reason, I just cannot see that guy."



Meanwhile, Kelly Ripa expressed how she understands those things about Seacrest. But she also noted that he tends to have an obsession over his food that the host spends a lot of time thinking about what he is eating and what he is not.

Ryan Seacrest Suffered Because of Two Experiences

Elsewhere in the interview, the TV personality recalled the two experiences he found very difficult to overcome - swimming while wearing a T-shirt and receiving charley horses on their school bus.

These things reportedly urged him to adopt a healthier lifestyle as an adult. So far, he has already shown his dairy-free diet and how he tried intermittent fasting.

On top of that, he had this post-Christmas diet where he chose an all-liquid diet where he selected a variety of broths for his three meals. All-liquid diets are actually popular and common to have healthy digestion and experience weight loss. According to Gastro Clinic, this type of diet is short-term as it is being used as a transition step before a person turns to a soft diet.

Last year, Seacrest also tried to maintain a mostly vegan diet, telling PEOPLE that he was like a conveniently vegan.

