Meghan Markle was given special obligations by Queen Elizabeth II when she became a member of the British royal family.

Royal patronages of organizations and charities with long-standing ties to the monarchy are among them.

When the Duchess of Sussex married Prince Harry in May 2018, she was awarded the remarkable duty of royal patron of the National Theater.

Meghan appeared like the ideal candidate for the role because she was an actress who starred in the blockbuster courtroom drama "Suits."

Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, was unhappy and irritated when she learned Meghan had been cast in the part.

She is, after all, an art enthusiast.

An insider told the Sunday Times, "[Camilla] really wanted it. She was pretty miffed when it went to Meghan."

The 40-year-old mother of Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, on the other hand, only made one official visit to the National Theater before she and the Duke of Sussex declared that they would stand down as senior royals and go to the United States to live private lives.

When it was confirmed last year that neither Prince Harry nor Meghan Markle would be returning to their royal positions, the Duchess had no choice but to resign from her post at the National Theater.

The patronage will be given to Prince Charles' wife in the next months, according to the publication.

The insider explained that the soon-to-be Queen will be "all the more delighted to take it on now, after being disappointed not to get it the first time around."

But this isn't the first time the National Theater has heard of their wedge.

Camilla was left "extremely furious" after Meghan Markle insisted on images of her at the Theater being released on the same day she delivered an important speech, according to the Mirror in 2020.

Camilla was said to have spent a year drafting her speech at the 10th anniversary of the Women of the World Festival.

Despite this, the Duchess of Sussex apparently breached a promise not to overshadow her mother-in-important law's anti-abuse campaign by having photos of her visit to the Theater publicized on the same day as her mother-in- law's.

According to Palace sources, "[Camilla] has worked tirelessly, mostly behind the scenes but to great effect, to use her platform and personal experiences to highlight the issue and help sufferers."

"Of course, it was known Harry and Meghan would be doing engagements this week, some privately, but everyone was in agreement that Camilla's speech should take precedence. Unfortunately, some people had other ideas."

