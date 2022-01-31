Kate Middleton is taking on an increasing number of royal responsibilities, especially since that Queen Elizabeth II is reducing her own.

Despite her commitment to her work as a senior member of the British royal family, it has been discovered that it is still her second - not her first - priority.

The Duchess of Sussex, according to a filmmaker, made it plain that her hands-on approach to her children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis is her first priority.

According to Bidisha, the 41-year-old former commoner has shown warmth to her children that she has never witnessed in the royal family.

Her "dedicated and affectionate" behavior is a clear message that her three kids will always be on the top of her list regardless of the burden of her royal duties.

According to David Riley, the narrator for "Kate: Our Queen in Waiting," "When it comes to her children, Kate's taken a very direct role in her upbringing, and this very modern hands-on approach has endeared to a generation of parents across the country."

He went on to say that Kate is setting the tone for the monarchy she and Prince William will create.

Royal expert Victoria Murphy also stated in the program that the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's parenting styles "emulate" both of their upbringings.

After that, royal journalist Emily Andrews likened how Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip left their young children Prince Charles and Princess Anne while touring across the Commonwealth, but things are different with Prince William and Kate's children.

Bidisha further explained, "I think she made it clear through her behavior that being a mother is her main priority. She's providing her warmth as a parent that isn't always present in the Royal Family."

The documentary might be accurate because Prince William and Kate have already stated that they provided their children with a "normal" childhood, following in the footsteps of Princess Diana.

According to a source who spoke to The Sun, she has always wanted her children to experience life outside of the castle.

"She and William don't want them to live in a gilded bubble. They want them to grow up having the same experiences as other kids."

The insider said, "Just as Prince William and Prince Harry are attempting to join in with their school pals and feel a sense of normalcy, Kate Middleton and maybe Meghan Markle are doing the same."

