If you haven't seen the HBO Max Original Peacemaker starring John Cena you are missing out on one of the best new shows, but more importantly one of the best intros, theme songs, and dance numbers ever concocted in recorded history. It begs the question, "Do you really wanna taste it?"

Seriously, James Gunn is a genius.

If you don't believe us, here is a clip for the uninitiated. (Plus a bonus making of, because we love you.)

Now that you have a baseline for excellence, Enstarz is going to go through some of the best television intros we never skip over and the reasons they deserve repeated watches.

The Simpsons

Since the show's inception by Matt Groening back in 1987 when America's favorite animated family had a series of shorts on The Tracey Ullman Show, leading to their own series in 1989, The Simpsons fast became one of America's favorite television families, while creating an intro that is hard to skip over even after 33 seasons on the air.

Whether it's to find out what Bart is writing on the chalkboard or what crazy scenario the family will be facing when they sit down on the couch, this is an intro to a show that never stops evolving, be it through guest animators or pop culture references. There is a reason This show has kept people watching all these years.

Bob's Burgers

Keeping with the trend started by the previous cartoon family, the start of Bob's Burgers definitely holds a coveted spot on this list if not for the sheer play on words brilliance of the ever changing storefront next door to the Belcher's restaurant or the catch names of the exterminator companies that show up to fumigate each week. And damn, it that ukulele song isn't infectious.

Known for pun-filled humor, Bob's Burgers also has a running joke of The Burger Of The Day, which usually changes twice an episode. Funny as they are, however, we are not going near the "Not If I Can Kelp It" Burger.

Sorry, Bob.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

In terms of original theme songs, you would be hard pressed to find a more entertaining ear-worm than the intro to Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Pulling from the news interview from episode one, where a flamboyantly hysterical neighbor, played by Mike Britt, relays the premise of the show in the best way possible.

For a show about kidnapped women trying to find happiness after tragedy, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt handles the subject with wit and heart, making it a definite watch, intro and all.

Power: Season One

With its kaleidoscopic split-screen showcasing bling galore, the 50 Cent feat. Joe theme song bumps with a smoothness that needs to be seen and heard to be believed. And rewatched every time after.

Power brings all the drama of the criminal underworld and character building as James "Ghost" St. Patrick navigates between life as a nightclub owner and his secret drug dealing enterprise. This intense series is a must-watch.

Game Of Thrones

Spoiler, this mega-hit sword and sorcery series, for all the amazing moments, character, and world building didn't quite stick the landing in it's final season. Fans may have been less than impressed, but what they never had a complaint with was that intricately crafted intro.

Unfolding in a captivating display of CGI model building, the introduction each episode would show each realm that was part of that particular storyline. Even when you think you've seen everything in a shot, after a few rewatches there is something you definitely missed the first go around. Mesmerizingly creative in all respects, Game of Thrones, warts and all, gave us more fun than it didn't over the years.

Futurama

Back to Matt Groening land, this time in the far flung future where a 20th century pizza delivery guy named Fry is frozen in a cryochamber only to wake up a 1000 years in the future. Now trying to get used to aliens, super science, alcoholic robots, and other Sci-Fi tropes galore, the dimwitted Fry discovers that the world might have changed but people, and aliens, always have their quirks.

Much like The Simpsons, the joke warning in each Futurama intro changes every time, as does the giant television billboards images before they crash a spaceship into it. Often, an old cartoon clip, there is always something new to spot on this fantastic spoof of science fiction buffoonery.

Weeds

If only for the sheer fun of hearing a new cover of Little Boxes, the show's theme about conformity in suburbia, Weeds' calming intro is a never-skip.

Starring Mary-Louise Parker as a housewife turned weed dealer in a small town, Weeds was as playful as it was dark in both comedy and premise. A fun watch for the uninitiated, the show keeps you on it's toes while bringing smart comedy with every episode.

Cheers

Strictly for nostalgic reasons, one of the best sitcoms of all time has to be Cheers. This mega hit for NBC ran for 11 seasons and told the story of Sam Malone, an ex-pitcher Boston Red Socks pitcher who gives up the bottle only to open his own bar.

Filled with a wacky crew of barflies and waitstaff, Cheers was one of those shows that brought sitcoms to a whole other level. Launching the careers of Woody Harrelson, Kelsey Grammer, and Ted Danson, just to name a few, the opening theme song, with it's "bars throughout history" clipshow, is one of the most soothing ways to spend an evening, bringing us back to a time when we found a community at our local watering hole at the end of the day and everybody knows your name.