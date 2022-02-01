Soccer star Ivan Torres' wife, Cristina Vita Aranda, has died. She was only 29.

Local media reports revealed that Torres and Aranda was in a VIP area at the Jose Asuncion Flores Ampitheatre to attend a concert on Sunday. Gunshots suddenly broke inside the venue, killing two people and leaving four others injured.

Unfortunately, Torres' wife was one of the two people who died. Aranda was pronounced dead shortly after being rushed to the hospital. She reportedly suffered a gunshot wound to her head.

The soccer star, meanwhile, was uninjured but suffered a panic attack.

Itaugua Nacional Hospital director Yolanda Gonzalez confirmed the 29-year-old influencer's death in a statement, saying that she went into cardiac arrest following the event.

"She was intubated when she arrived and attempts were made to resuscitate her for at least 25 minutes after she went into cardiac arrest. She died after the lengthy attempts to save her life," Gonzalez said via The Sun.

Meanwhile, Police chief Benicio Ramirez said that the police's initial theory suggested that Aranda was a collateral victim during the fatal incident. BBC noted that Ramirez also told the reporters that she was not the target as she was only waiting for her husband.

As of press time, the local authorities already launched a probe into the matter. The shooter's identity remains unknown, but buzzes suggested that the attackers were looking for alleged drug trafficker José Luis Bogado Quevedo, whose alias is "Kuré" at the venue.

Ivan Torres Devastated After Wife's Death

Following Aranda's tragic passing, the Club Olimpia player penned a heartfelt tribute to his wife and shared his heartbreak with his fans.

"Out of respect in this delicate moment, the entrance to the wake room will be exclusively for family and friends," he wrote. "We appreciate your desire to accompany us in this delicate moment. We ask you to use the space on the ground floor to leave a dedication and pay tribute to Vita."

READ ALSO: Dolly Parton Likes Everything About Betty White Except For THIS One Thing

Meanwhile, Aranda's Instagram Story invited all people who loved the model to bid their goodbye to her by going to Parque Serenidad on Avda. Mariscal Lopez from 4:00 p.m.

Torres and Aranda share three children together. They have been married for a decade before revealing recently that they were planning to divorce in the upcoming year, per The Sun.

READ MORE: Is Tammy Slaton Still Alive? 1000-Lb. Sisters' Star Put Into Medically Induced Coma After Serious Health Scare