Dolly Parton has been a huge fan of Betty White, but she opts not to have the same fate with her in one aspect.

For years, Parton and White's fans have known how much the two stars were very fond of each other. Even after White's death, the singer spoke highly of the "Golden Girls" actress in her interviews and appearances.

However, Parton made it clear that - despite her continuous adoration for White - she hopes she will not live as long as the 99-year-old actress did.

In a new interview with Access, the "9 to 5" hitmaker said that she loved White as she was great as a person.

"And I hope to be like that. I hope to be able to, if I live that long, I hope to be able to be active and productive, and I will, you know, be trying if I live that long," she said, adding: "I hope I don't live that long, to be honest. I just hope I go out at my peak whenever that peak might be and then just fall out like that."



It was not the first time she spoke about White. On New Year's Day, Parton sent the comedic icon's family her condolences as they dealt with the recent loss. She also nodded to her hit "I Will Always Love You" by expressing her love toward White.

Betty White Was Also a Fan of Dolly Parton

White Parton recently showered White with love, the comedian also gave her kind words a decade ago.

In a 2010 interview with The Boot, White said that Parton's "9 to 5" was her favorite country song.

"I like Dolly's whole approach to life with ongoing and uplifting songs. I never met Dolly, but everything I ever heard about her - she was a great gal to know, and you could kind of get it in her music and her voice and her approach to lyrics," she said, as quoted by Fox News.

White died at the age of 99 at her home in Los Angeles, California, on December 31. NBC shared that "The Proposal" star suffered from a cerebrovascular accident or stroke six days before her passing.

White's death was seemed to be untimely despite her age, as she was still able to tell PEOPLE that she was "so lucky to be in such good health and feel so good at this age" a few weeks earlier.

