Cheslie Kryst's cause of death has been ruled after the authorities conducted an autopsy following her untimely death.

Kryst shocked the world after the responders found her dead in the street near her residence on Sunday. Initial reports, as quoted by New York Post, revealed that she was last seen on a terrace of the 60-story building's 29th floor.

Sources then suggested that the beauty queen n jumped from the building before hitting the ground of 250 W. 42nd street. Kryst still shared a worrying post on Instagram hours before the incident, sharing a photo of her alongside the caption, "May this day bring you rest and peace."

The authorities launched an autopsy on Monday to confirm Cheslie Kryst's cause of death, and the New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that it ruled the cause as suicide.

Following the confirmation, her fans and people close to her poured heartfelt messages to the former Miss USA and her family, saying that Kyrst inspired everyone around the world with her beauty and strength.

"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on Extra. But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague - we know her impact will live on," the "Extra" family said in a statement.

Cheslie Kryst Did Not Show Warning Signs

After learning about her death, her former "Extra" colleague Billy Bush shared how Kryst had always been known as a "positive, hardworking, fun" person.

He wrote in an emotional Instagram post that the 30-year-old never showed signs that she was depressed.

Always dancing in between takes. This is a complete shock to all. We are left with great sadness because the best was definitely yet to come for this special person," he added.

Sources revealed that Kryst showed a red flag for the last time when she penned a short suicide note, saying that she wanted to leave everything to her mother - who was a previous Miss North Carolina.

During her 30th birthday, she also spoke about "running out of time" in a saddening essay. She noted that society has never been kind to people who are growing old.

Kryst did not reveal on her suicide note what led her to do her actions.

