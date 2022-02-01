Simon Cowell was rushed to a hospital due to an e-bike smash nearly two years after suffering from a similar accident.

The Sun reported that Cowell, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident on Monday, reportedly smashed his body and e-bike after going at 20 mph. The blood-soaked entertainment mogul received help from passersby before responders arrived at the scene.

"He was pedaling along, with his electric motor on, when the wheels suddenly went from under him after hitting a wet patch," a source told the news outlet. "He slipped and went flying over the handlebars into the middle of the road."

Cowell was also visibly soaked with blood before he was rushed to a medical facility after suffering a broken arm and concussion.

Although it marked his second near-death experience, an insider clarified that he would not ditch his bike and wear a helmet next time instead.



It has been confirmed that he would continue working with his arm in the plaster as he stays in the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital throughout his recovery period. His son, Eric, reportedly chose his cast and drew two dogs in it.

Is Simon Cowell Still Careless After Initial Near-Death E-Bike Incident?

Cowell is indeed lucky to survive the crash as he previously suffered more severe injuries in 2020.

Nearly two years ago, he fell while testing his bike in the courtyard of his Malibu home. Page Six confirmed at that time that he underwent a six-hour operation in order to fix the fractures in his spine.

His doctor also inserted a metal rod in his back to stabilize his injuries that almost left him crippled for good.

"He had to have a big surgery, he's got a number of breaks and has had to have a metal rod put into his back," a source told the entertainment outlet.

Meanwhile, Cowell himself recalled the horrifying event in an interview with ET's Matt Cohen. At that time, he said that the accident's effects could have been worse. He described how he was only a millimeter away from cutting his back in half. But that millimeter saved him and helped him go back to where he is now. Still, he noted that the accident may have been a blessing in disguise as it prevented him from possibly contracting the COVID-19 virus.

