Jennifer Aydin has just revealed that she went through a chin implant removal surgery, and all of these followed after her confession regarding her new face change.

The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star took out her implant after she admitted to Bravo Insider that despite being "very happy" with her new nose, she was "still struggling" to accept her more defined chin for the past seven months.

It was July 2021, when she first shared about her nose job and chin implant to the world, weeks after she went to Turkey to get it done. The 44-year-old reality star even shared a video of herself with a bandage on her lower jaw.

A Look Back with Jennifer Aydin

In her Instagram Story, she showed fans a photo of her silicone chin implant, placed in a plastic bag. She also talked to her more than 398,000 Instagram followers on Sunday, saying, "I had my chin implant taken out today, Looking good already."

A few more posts were made, and she thanked his plastic surgeon, Dr. Kassir, for taking out the implant as they posed for a picture in a hospital gown.

Following the photos, Aydin shared a couple more clips recalling her May 2021 procedure after her rhinoplasty and chin implant with complete bandages.

Going back to her confession to Bravo Insider, she said, "I don't know if I love [my chin implant] at this point."

"I thought that it was going to be better. That's always the goal, right? To be better. Nobody ever does [plastic surgery] thinking that it's not gonna go well," Aydin added, also stating at that time that "worst comes to worst" she was "just gonna take it out."

'I was told that [a chin implant] is very easy to take out. They don't file your real chin at all. They just kind of attach it. It's just a matter of removing it," she concluded.

Previously, his plastic surgeon and husband, Dr. Bill Aydin, said to have persuaded Aydin to get her chin implant, as per Daily Mail.



Aydin has gone through under the knife multiple times, including a tummy tuck, liposuction, breast augmentation, and PRP hair treatment, in addition to lip and face fillers, according to the said source.

By 2019, her spouse performed a "breast reduction, breast lift and liposuction" on her, which resulted in "a 15-pound weight loss."

