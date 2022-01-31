It was recently reported that the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Lisa Vanderpump was hospitalized following an incident in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 30.

According to TMZ, the 61-year-old Bravo star had been riding a horse at The Paddock Riding Club in the Los Feliz neighborhood of Los Angeles. And apparently, her horse "got spooked, reared up and bucked her off," as per the source.

A witness from the incident also told the outlet that the reality star's body "flew over the horse's head and landed squarely on her back."

Vanderpump In Major Pain

The publisher added that the "Vanderpump Rules" star was dealing with major pain in the wake of the incident and suffered a bruised back. This has resulted in her being transported to a nearby hospital, and as per her husband, Ken Todd, she was slated to undergo surgery.

Vanderpump's long-term prognosis with the injury was "positive," as she's also expected to heal as per the source.

The Bravo star's publicist, Phil Lobel, left a comment to Daily Mail on the same day of the incident, saying, "I wish her a speedy recovery so the two can ride again soon."

The publicist also revealed that the horse Vanderpump was riding in the incident is named Prince Tardon.

Vanderpump and Prince Tardon Over the Years

Lobel said that the horse Vanderpump was riding in the incident is named Prince Tardon, and he was never a stranger to the British restaurateur as she acquired the stallion "about 7 years ago."

As per the mentioned article, she saw the horse at the show Cavalia in Orange County, California.

"She has owned and ridden horses her entire life and the producers gave her a tour of the stables at the show, and introduced her to Tardon, a horse they were about to retire," Lobel stated.

He also revealed that "riding is one of constant joys" in the celebrity's life that the named stallion "even understands Lisa's commands in French," adding, "It's a mutual admiration."

The star even shared Prince Tardon quite several times on social media and introduced him to her millions of followers.



She posted a year ago, "He is my everything #HRHPrinceTardon," posing beside the horse. And another one was her wearing a hat, captioning her photo, "Loving on my man #HRHPrinceTardon."

