Marking his fifth "divorce," Hall of Famer Ric Flair has announced his split with Wendy Barlow on his official Instagram account.

Despite holding a wedding ceremony back in 2018, the WWE wrestling star and his partner confirmed that they never legally got married on Monday, January 31.

In the said social media post, Flair initially posted, "After taking some time apart, Wendy and I have decided to go our separate ways. Please respect our privacy & our families during this time!"

"I will love & cherish all of our memories together forever, and I will forever be thankful for all she has done to make my life better!" he added.



A few hours after his initial post, Flair also made an open letter for his former partner. It wrote, "This is an opportunity for Wendy who spent four years taking care of me every day during my period of illness. She deserves every minute of the rest of her life to be who she is- lovely, kind hearted, intelligent; and not have to take care of me!"

"FYI- traveling around the country with me is not an easy job! Thank you Wendy for all you have done! The door is never closed!" he concluded, "Please respect who she is & who I am."

READ ALSO: Did Ric Flair Leave WWE Because Of Vince McMahon? Star Wrestler Speaks Out Following Rumors Moving To AEW

Never Actually Married?

People have reached out for a comment from the 72-year-old wrestling star and have revealed that their 2018 bond "was just a ceremony," and they were actually "never married."

Barlow also confirmed to the outlet about their 2018 wedding and said that the couple ever applied for no marriage certificate. As per her statement, the two have lived separately for the last six months.

Flair and Barlow had their union at the Pearl Hotel in Rosemary Beach, Florida, in September 2018. He partially did live streaming on Facebook during the ceremony, showing his custom-made David Alan Black Label white suit. Meanwhile, his wife, Barlow, wore a form-fitting bodice gown and tulle skirt as per the source.

The ex-couple have been together after health scares in their lives. In 2020, Flair went for an interview with the New York Post, revealing that they lived separately when his then-wife tested positive for COVID-19.

On the other hand, Flair also had multiple health issues over the years, including his 2017 diagnosis, where he was in the early stages of kidney failure and congestive heart failure after years of alcohol abuse, according to the mentioned publisher.

Doctors have revealed that the wrestling star only had a 20% chance of surviving left, which made him placed into a medically induced coma before eventually recovering with his wife on the side.

READ MORE: Is it Really Bridget Fonda? See These Actress' Recent Shocking Appearance After 12 Years Since Last Photographed