The five-year-long marriage of Tommy Dorfman and Peter Zurkuhlen has just come to an end.

In the court documents obtained by TMZ, the ChipChop Holdings founder and CEO filed the divorce in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 1.

The documents came months after the "13 Reasons Why" star appeared to the public as a trans woman in July.

According to the said source, the two met at a mutual friend's housewarming party, and later on, became engaged in April 2015 and had their marriage the following year.

As of writing, no reports could tell the precise reason behind their split.

However, Dorfman, who played Ryan Shaver on the 2007 novel-based Netflix series, once confessed she had "redefined" her relationship with Peter, explaining they would become friends rather than romantic partners.

Dorfman's Confession

The actress went for an interview with Time, confessing, "I was in a nine-year relationship in which I was thought of as a more male-bodied person, with a gay man."

"I love him so much, but we've been learning that as a trans woman, what I'm interested in is not necessarily reflected in a gay man," she added. "So we've had incredible conversations to redefine our relationship as friends,"

Her husband, Zurkuhlen, showed his support on social media after her coming-out announcement over the summer. "So much love. You are gorgeous, and you are fully you," he commented, also adding a follow-up, "Proud of you, T."

READ ALSO: Ric Flair 'Not Legally Married?': WWE Hall of Famer Announces Split With Wendy Barlow Despite Holding 2018 Wedding Ceremony

The "13 Reasons Why" star publicly revealed she was a transgender woman in an interview with the outlet during her chat with trans novelist Torrey Peters.



She claimed in the talk, "It's funny to think about coming out because I haven't gone anywhere. I view today as a reintroduction to me as a woman, having made a transition medically."

Dorfman further said, "Coming out is always viewed as this grand reveal, but I was never not out. Today is about clarity: I am a trans woman. My pronouns are she/her. My name is Tommy."

As per Daily Mail, the series actress sparked speculation from fans about her gender identity after changing her appearance on Instagram in the last years. She was also spotted stepping out with actor Lucas Hedges in New York last year wearing a summer dress.

READ MORE: Is it Really Bridget Fonda? See These Actress' Recent Shocking Appearance After 12 Years Since Last Photographed