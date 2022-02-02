The View is going to be short one host over the next two weeks. Outspoken comedian Whoopi Goldberg has been suspended effective immediately over a comment that she made on Monday's show where she stated that the Holocaust was "not about race."

In a tweet made late Tuesday night by Kim Godwin, President of ABC News wrote on the ABC News PR account,

"Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments. While Whoopi has apologized, I've asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities."

Deadline reported about a memo obtained by Godwin, which was addressed to the staff where she calls Goldberg's comments,

"Misinformed, upsetting and hurtful."

She continued with,

"Words matter and we must be cognizant of the impact our words have."

Goldberg has since apologized for her comment, though appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert on Monday, possibly before the apology, where she talked about her argument,

"It upset a lot of people, which was never ever, ever my intention. I feel, being Black, when we talk about race, it's a very different thing to me. So I said I thought the Holocaust wasn't about race. And people got very angry and still are angry. I'm getting a lot of mail from folks and a lot of real anger. But I thought it was a salient discussion because as a Black person, I think of race as being something that I can see. So I see you and know what race you are...I thought it [the Holocaust] was more about man's inhumanity to man...But people were very angry and said, 'No, no, we are a race.' I felt differently. I respect everything everyone is saying to me."

She added,

"I don't want to fake apologize. I am very upset that people misunderstood what I was saying. And because of it they are saying I am anti-Semitic and I am denying the Holocaust and all these other things which, you know, would never occur to me to do. I thought we were having a discussion about race, which everyone, I think, is having."

The discussion which led to the issue Goldberg now faces was about a Tennessee school district that banned Art Spiegelman's graphic novel Maus, which is a depiction of his father's time during the Holocaust told through the depiction of mice. Goldberg felt it was not a race issue defending her stance by saying it was about,

"Man's inhumanity to man. These are two white groups of people."

Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation Leauge, took to Twitter to debunk her argument,

"No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi's systematic annihilation of the Jewish people - who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous."

Greenblatt came on before the suspension to discuss the issue personally with Goldberg. He later Tweeted to give his appreciation for her being open to sitting down and talking about the issue,

"Deeply appreciate @WhoopiGoldberg inviting me on to @TheView today to have an important discussion on the importance of educating about the Holocaust. Whoopi has been a long-time ally of the Jewish community and @ADL and her apology is very much welcome."

We guess this will lead to further debate in future weeks once Goldberg returns to The View and hopefully all sides can find an deeper understanding this painful and important subject.

Watch Whoopi Goldberg and Jonathan Greenblatt discuss the issue below.