The Love is Blind season 2 cast has been OFFICIALLY announced!

The iconic dating-experiment show that swept the globe officially unveiled the next batch of singles who will take part in the Love is Blind experiment. Love is Blind is Netflix's hit reality dating show with a twist. While it follows the standard premise of a dating show, singles setting out to meet the loves of their lives in a very 21st century televised fasion, however, the couples are not allowed to see each other on the dates.

The show opperates as an experiment testing the hypothesis that love is, in fact, blind. Like any great experiment, there need to be multiple rounds of the experiment. The introduction video released today sets up this second session.



This season promises to be even more intriguing than the last, the first moments of the trailer assuring us, "You're gonna be in for quite a ride. It's gonna be a lot of fun going forward with this." The singles that enter this show are taking a risk. If some enter with their full hearts and others hold back, it can pave the path towards heartbreak.

It also raises a new fear for many. Danielle says plainly about one minute and twelve seconds into the video, "I am terrified that I am going to find out that maybe my peronality isn't enough. I've always been insecure about the way that I looked, and I have taken pride in the way that I act towards people."

We are excited to see these individuals risk their emotional stability for the chance to find out once and for all if love is really blind! Love is Blind premieres on Netflix on February 11th, 2022.