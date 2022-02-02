Cheslie Kryst's mother spoke candidly about the "deep pain" she is currently suffering from following her recent tragic loss.

The New York City Office of Chief Medical Examiner confirmed to PEOPLE on Tuesday that Kryst, who was found in the 250 W. 42nd street beside her residence, died due to suicide. Initial reports, as quoted by New York Post, revealed that she was last seen on a terrace of the 60-story building's 29th floor before jumping from the building.

Kryst left a note before taking her own life, saying she would leave everything to her mother -- who finally spoke up about the incident.

In a new statement obtained by PEOPLE, Kryst's mother, April Simpkins, said that she never experienced pain as deep as what she is currently enduring. She then noted how she is forever changed as she and the family privately knew what led to the former beauty queen's death.

"While it may be hard to believe, it's true. Cheslie led both a public and a private life. In her private life, she was dealing with high-functioning depression which she hid from everyone - including me, her closest confidant - until very shortly before her death," she said.

While Kryst's life was short, her mother believed that she was able to fill it with beautiful memories.

As the family would now need to face the future without the "Extra" correspondent, Simpkins revealed that they have no choice but face the devastating impact Kryst's passing caused.

April Simpkins Sends Heartfelt Message to Daughter

Elsewhere in her statement, the matriarch took her time to deliver a heartwarming message to Kryst, calling her a ball of sunshine to everyone.

Simpkins recalled how they used to contact each other all day, every day. Although they had a beautiful relationship as a mother and daughter, they reportedly treated each other as best friends.

"I love you baby girl with all my heart. I miss you desperately. I know one day we'll be together again. Until then, rest easy and in peace," she went on.

Instead of extending help to their family, Kryst's mother asked everyone to donate to Dress for Success instead. It is reportedly an organization that was close to the former Miss USA's heart. She also urged everyone to contact the National Suicide Hotline to receive the help they need.

