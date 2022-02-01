The world of pageantry and fans are still mourning the loss of Cheslie Kryst after she reportedly jumped to her death from a building in New York City. More recently, her father spoke out for the first time in an emotional interview to look back on her life and clarify one thing about his daughter.

Speaking to the New York Post from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, a man who identified himself as Rodney Kryst said his daughter was "pure" as she never took any drugs or prescription medication when she was still alive.

He also clarified that the former Miss USA winner never "had any kind of substance abuse problem."

The 62-year-old father noted that her daughter's passing might have a lot to do with "family dysfunction."

"But it will be awhile before we can talk more. She was sad," he added.

Per the outlet, Rodney is a Polish-American former bodybuilder. When Cheslie was young, he separated from the beauty queen's mother, and she married another man. Aside from Cheslie, Rodney and April Simpkins have three other children.

Speaking in a video titled "A Father's Day Message from Cheslie," the former Miss Universe contender shared an appreciation to "all the fathers and father figures who have made our lives special."

She also noted that her father introduced her to athletics as Rodney took his children to the track every weekend during their younger years, even if they didn't want to.

"He told us endless stories of his bodybuilding days," she noted.

Cheslie's grandfather, Gary Simpkins, also issued a statement recently, saying, "To be extinguished so fast is just devastating."

Gary noted how hard it is to imagine when someone was still alive and one minute "they're not."

In early reports, the 30-year-old lawyer, unfortunately, passed away at a young age after leaping from her 60-story luxury skyscraper in Manhattan, New York, at 7:15 a.m.

Before her untimely passing, Cheslie took to her Instagram account to share a cryptic message, writing, "May this day bring you rest and peace," along with a heart emoji.

Last year, the beauty queen penned an essay for Allure Magazine talking about her life pushing through the 30s, saying she "cringe a little."

"Sometimes I can successfully mask this uncomfortable response with excitement; other times, my enthusiasm feels hollow, like bad acting," she added.

