Social media influencer Addison Rae has just recently announced her new skincare line, Screen Break; however, Valkyrae is not having any of it.

The popular YouTube streamer quickly took to Twitter about her thoughts on TikToker's new venture, which is a product that protects users' skin from the blue light emitted from computers and other device screens.

She quote-tweeted a clip shared by E-Sport showing Rae's mist and wrote, "IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn't be surprised if it's the same company."

IM REBRANDING TO JUST VALKY LOL HOW IS THIS REAL?! I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s the same company🙃 https://t.co/aK074ioDUs — JUST VALKY (@Valkyrae) February 2, 2022

Rachell "Valkyrae" Hofstetter has been controversial with her own brand RFLCT after its release on October 19, 2021. As per Dot E-sport, the company that backed Valkyrae's line ultimately refused to release its studies, putting many into suspicion. In fact, no scientific study can tell that blue light is extremely harmful to the human skin, which is a statement that her product used to market its products.

And so, fans found RFLCT's legitimacy questionable, and Valkyrae's brand has been labeled a scam. After going through streaming multiple times to talk about the controversy, leaked conversations of Valkyrae and Ludwig showing growing animosity towards being the new co-founder of the brand resulted in the company and the social media star parting ways.

The Major Problem

As per the same source, Addison Rae's Screen Break also offers almost the same product, claiming that lab-tested chemicals will shield the skin from artificial blue lights. As a part of the promotion, an announcement video with almost the same as Valkyrae's original advertisement has been released.

And apparently, according to one Twitter user, Blake Guidry, Addison Rae appears to have partnered with the same company that "took advantage" of the streamer. Both videos used blue backdrops with a text-link font, and the content creators held the product with the same angle, which netizens on social media have raised.

You're trying to tell me Valkyrae's "RFLCT" and Addison Rae's "Screen Break" aren't from the same team?



Riiiight pic.twitter.com/KsIwrKMHRu — Chris Palladino (@wggchrisp) February 1, 2022



Valkyrae immediately distanced herself from the project online and even changed her Twitter name to "JUST VALKY" so that the public won't be confused with Addison Rae.

Just as what the mentioned outlet stated, the popular Twitch-to-YouTube streamer seemed "aghast than anyone," knowing that a globally known influencer like Addison Rae would attempt to work on the same product again.

