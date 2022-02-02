Tom Holland has just described the most detailed difference he has from Tobey McGuire and Andrew Garfield as their characters following their recent movie, "Spider-man: No Way Home."

The youngest Peter Parker has recently appeared on "Jake's Takes" with Jake Hamilton to promote his upcoming movie "Uncharted" along with his co-stars. In the interview, which was posted on the official YouTube channel of the show, the host asked Holland about the moment the three "Spiderman" actors got together.

The 25-year-old star shared, "It was kind of crazy, it really was a lot to take in."

The Shoot for 'Spiderman: No Way Home'

"Our first day of shooting was really just a photoshoot of the three of us," he continued. "It was an opportunity for us to kind of hang out and get to know each other, but we just did it in the Spiderman suits."

Holland briefly explained one moment when they were able to talk about their differences, most specifically about their Spidey suits. "It was obviously really interesting to talk to each other about the differences in our suits, you know, like Andrew can take his gloves off, which I was really angry about because I haven't been able to use my fingers for seven years!" he exclaimed.

"And Andrew has these zips and he can take his gloves off," the English star added. "[Garfield and MaGuire] both have zips to go to the bathroom which is something I still don't have."

"But that day was incredible, sharing these scenes with them, and that movie with them, you know this character with them, really was the most incredible part of my career," Holland spilled. "And it was so rewarding, and it was so nice that we got on so well, you know.

"There was no sense of ownership over the character, we were all really willing to share Spiderman," the star concluded.

Following the interview, the "Venom" star clarified his future with the Marvel franchise after producer Amy Pascal said that there was a new trilogy of "Marvel Spidey flicks" in development, as per Entertainment Weekly.

"We've had conversations," the celeb told the outlet, "but at the moment they are conversations. We don't know what the future looks like."

One thing for sure that came from that actor was that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Sony head Tom Rothman are "thinking of something" with the current "Spider-man" producer. "But at this moment, I don't know what that is," Holland added.

