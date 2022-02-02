Gwyneth Paltrow and Christy Martin have been divorced for years. Since then, both celebrities have already found a new love in their life. The big question is: how does the Goop CEO keep it cordial with her ex-husband and his new girlfriend?

According to Us Weekly Magazine, the "Coldplay" frontman and the actress married in 2003. They have two children together named Apple and Moses.

The pair broke up in 2014 but clarified that they still have a love for each other as they will always be "a family, and in many ways, we are closer than we have ever been."

In addition, the former couple said in a statement that they always conducted their relationship privately, and they hoped to uncouple and co-parent consciously at the time.

In a 2019 interview, Paltrow noted that Martin remains one of her closest friends as she sees and talks to him "every day."

Martin moved on with his love life after their split and started dating Dakota Johnson, which insiders confirmed in 2017.

An insider noted Paltrow's treatment of the actress that the Goop founder "loves Dakota and vice versa."

The award-winning actress "really likes" her ex-husband's new girlfriend for who she is as a person.

On the other hand, Paltrow also moved on with actor Brad Falchuk. The couple reportedly started dating after working on the set of the hit musical series "Glee."

Regarding Falchuk and Martin's dynamics, a source revealed that the two are also on good terms because they "have a lot of respect for each other" and enjoy their time together because "they always get their creative juices flowing."

Per the outlet, it appears that Paltrow is cordial with Johnson right from the beginning, even though an insider claims that the actress isn't that familiar with the "Social Network" star as she's happy to see Martin dating another woman.

The source also noted that Paltrow wants to see her ex happy, and "she always wants the best from him."

Furthermore, Paltrow was one of the reasons why Johnson and Martin got together after their brief split in 2019, as she reportedly encouraged them to give their relationship another shot.

The four celebrities also enjoy each other's company as they were previously spotted hanging out in the Hamptons a few years back.

In recent sightings, according to ET Online, Paltrow and Johnson posed for a photo together during Gucci's fashion show in Los Angeles, California, a few months ago.

