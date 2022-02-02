Lisa Vanderpump is currently recovering from her accident, and it seems like she won't be getting back in her saddle as the reality star's husband recently shared a shocking revelation about the incident that happened to his wife.

The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star fell off her horse over the weekend, leading her to suffer from a broken leg. More recently, her husband opened up in an interview and shared his wife's possible future in the field of horseback riding.

In a recent interview, as reported by People Magazine, Ken Todd noted that after the incident, he thinks it would be her "last ride" and "would never" ride a horse again despite their horse being a "gentle" animal."

Vanderpump fell because "something spooked" the animal, and at times like that, things could be unpredictable.

Even though the accident was traumatizing for the reality TV star, Todd clarified that they would not file any charges or legal action due to what happened.

"It's one of those things that happens in life," he noted.

When the interviewer asked him a question about putting down their beloved Cabala horse, Todd insisted that they won't be doing it as Vanderpump loves the animal.

Ken Todd Gives an Update About Wife's Condition Following Horse Accident

According to earlier reports, Vanderpump's leg was only fractured in two places. However, Todd confirmed that it was indeed three.

The TV star underwent surgery on Tuesday, which involved "plates and screws." In total, Vanderpump needs over eight to ten weeks to recover from what happened.

At the time of the accident, Todd noted that he was shocked after seeing her wife being thrown off the horse, saying he "couldn't believe" it.

"I was in shock. I ran over there and she was just on the floor. And she knew that she'd broken her leg straight away," he said.

The restauranteur knew that she was injured the moment she hit the floor as she repeatedly told her husband: "I've broken my leg."

After the incident, Vanderpump was immediately taken to a nearby hospital.

The horse, who was named Prince Tardon, is heavily familiar with the family as the British TV star acquired the animal seven years ago after seeing it at a show in Cavalia, Orange County, California.

Vanderpump is also not new to horseback riding as she reportedly "ridden horses her entire life."

