When celebrities are out and about doing things that ordinary people would do, there are times when they're confronted with many cameras around them that can lead to an uncomfortable situation.

Julia Fox and Kanye West are not an exception as many fans point out the rapper's true feelings while his girlfriend celebrates her special day.

On Wednesday, February 2, Julia Fox celebrated her 32nd birthday in a French bistro in New York City called Lucien.

Ye and Julia Fox celebrating her birthday in NYC tonight (2.2.22) pic.twitter.com/dLHL5dGu5h — Ye Media (@KanyeMedia_) February 3, 2022

According to Guest of a Guest, the couple dined in the East Village-located restaurant with a few of their pals as many cameras surround their table.

The outlet also reported that there was also a chaotic crowd outside waiting to get a glimpse of the power couple.

Despite Fox and West appeared to be all smiles throughout the event. Many Twitter fans pointed out that the rapper looks uncomfortable.

"why he look annoyed of her already," one fan noticed.

Another fan also chimed in and agreed, writing, "Ye is really uncomfortable."

Some users also questioned why many cameras surrounded the couple as Julia Fox opened her gifts.

"can't even eat in peace with all those cameras on your face," one wrote.

"This video doesn't make me feel good... It feels like they are animals in the zoo," one expressed.

Despite the negative comments, some supporters noticed the exact opposite, stating that West appears to be happier than ever, writing, "Kim Kardashian must be a TOXIC!!! Ye looks so happy these days."

In several videos posted online, Fox can be seen laughing with her friends, blowing out candles, and chatting with her boyfriend.

Even though the Italian restaurant Carbone is reportedly the favorite location of the pair, it appears that Fox also liked Lucien as it is the same venue where her son with Peter Artemiev, Valentino, celebrated his birthday a few weeks back.

Julia Fox Recent Updates

Julia Fox's birthday comes a day after she addressed online claims, saying she copied Kim Kardashian's sense of style, especially her latest look.

According to E! News, the outfit in question is a blue breastplate by Jacque Label. The look was completed with a pair of skintight pants and a handbag.

The look appears to be similar to Kardashian's look that she wore in November when she modeled chest molds for her fragrance collection.

Fox later took to her Instagram stories where she seemingly shared her response, writing, "FYI I wore this on Halloween 2021 and I was supposed to be a slutty Smurf, I forgot to post it. PS. The Breast Plate is by @JacqueLabel."

