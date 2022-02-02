Meghan King is back in the dating scene once again after she split a little over a month from husband Cuffe Biden Owens.

The "Real Housewives of Orange County" alum appeared as a guest co-host on the "Two Ts in a Pod" podcast with Tamra Judge on Tuesday, January 1, where she was able to go over her current relationship status.

King confessed to the CUT Fitness owner that she's "going on dates and stuff" when asked about her love life. "I was married, but it was such a whirlwind, and from start to finish with him was only three months, which was just stupid of me to marry him, but I did," she continued, referring to Owens.

"It doesn't feel like a marriage, it feels like a three-month dating relationship that was an abrupt start and an abrupt end," the 42-year-old reality star stated. "I'm talking to my therapist about it, and she's like, 'Meg, you're fine. It seems like it should be serious because you put the title 'marriage' on it, but it wasn't.'"

"I learned a lesson, and it's time to move on," King added, explaining that their relationship has now turned into a memory. "I'm sad it didn't work out, I had hopes for it ... but it's fine. It literally feels like a nostalgic memory."

According to People, the former couple made headlines with their relationship towards the end of 2021. They also held an intimate and private wedding ceremony in October, attended by President Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden.



It has not been a month since the pair had dated before they went for marriage. As 2021 was about to end, King confirmed in a series of Instagram Stories that she and Owens had parted ways just two months after the ceremony.

Never Again With Weddings

On the other hand, King exclusively told Us Weekly about her relationship while promoting her new YouTube series. "I'm doing great. I've been through a lot recently, but it all just feels like a quick memory," the TV star said.

"I'm in a really happy place. I think I've been through enough trauma that once I do experience something bad, I have a pattern of not dwelling on it."

Though the Bravo star admitted that she's "doing really well" after her split from Owens, she also confessed to not being interested in walking down the aisle again, as per source. King asked whether she still believes in marriage, and to her response, "No. Nope, done."

