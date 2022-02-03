Halle Berry may be living her best love life as she's currently dating Van Hunt, but she mentioned that she could've been saved from her previous failed marriages if Ellen DeGeneres had done something many years ago.

Speaking to "The Ellen Show" to promote her latest movie "Moon Fall," which comes out in theatres this February 4, the 55-year-old actress noted how the talk show host could have saved her "three marriages" if she met her current lover in the early 2000s.

According to Daily Mail UK, Hunt made his debut interview on the show in early April 2004, while Berry made her first appearance in May, a few weeks gap from one another.

The "Monster's Ball" stars revealed that she talked to her musician boyfriend about the situation a few days before making her latest appearance on the show.

Speaking about their conversation, Berry told her boyfriend that she was on the show's first season, and to her surprise, Hunt responded with, "So was I!"

Berry hilariously said, "You mean you could've found me 20 years and saved me all this misery?"

She then jokingly blamed DeGeneres, questioning her why she didn't arrange their meet-up, to which the host responded with, "you should've been on the same show."

Later, the actress replied, "You could've saved me three marriages."

Halle Berry's Relationship History

Before Berry met her current boyfriend, her former relationships were not private as she always appeared in the public eye as an actress.

According to The Sun, Berry first married David Christopher Justice, a former professional baseball player under Atlanta Braves, Cleveland Indians, Oakland Athletics, and New York Yankees.

They tied the knot in 1993, but the relationship didn't last as they got divorced four years later.

In 2001, the Academy Award-winning actress married R&B soul singer-songwriter, Eric Benet. Before Berry, the actor was previously married to Tami Stauff.

The former couple got divorced in 2005.

Her most recent marriage was with French actor Olivier Martinez; the couple tied the knot in 2013. They had a child together named Maceo Robert Martinez. The couple, unfortunately, split three years later.

Today, Halle Berry is happy in her relationship with Van Hunt. The actress has been hinting at her affair with the musician since 2020.

Several outlets reported that the couple got married in a romantic ceremony on New Year's Day in early reports. The actress initially shared a post with the hashtag #wedding, but it was reportedly edited out and replaced with #Gotcha.

