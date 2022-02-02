Anna Delvey, an embattled socialite who's currently behind bars for the crimes she committed in the past, commented on the upcoming Netflix show about her titled "Inventing Anna," and it seems like she's not interested.

In an essay written by the 31-year-old socialite obtained by Insider, the socialite noted that the public is "pondering" on actress Julia Garner's accent on the show. At the same time, she sits in a "cell" in Orange County Jail in New York.

According to Us Weekly Magazine, Delvey is currently being held by immigration and customs enforcement after allegedly violating the conditions of her parole.

She said she wouldn't be watching "Inventing Anna" anytime soon.

Delvey clarified that even if she works her connections or "pull some strings to make it happen," she said there's nothing about "seeing a fictionalized version" of herself inside the "criminal-insane-asylum" that she's currently staying at.

The embattled socialite also opened up her genuine feelings about the Netflix show, saying she felt like an "afterthought" as the show's production heavily based its plot on "hours of phone conversations and visits" to create a story through a perspective of a journalist.

The outlet noted that the show was also inspired by an article published by the New York Magazine a few years back.

The publication revealed how Delvey pretended to be a German heiress to get bank loans to open an art club.

In less than a year, the socialite was able to swindle her friends and businesses out of a whopping $275,000.

She thought when the series airs, she "would've move on" with her life as Delvey imagined the Netflix show as a "conclusion of sorts, summing up and closing of a long chapter that had come to an end."

Delvey served two years behind bars after being convicted on "four counts of theft services, three counts of grand larceny and one count of attempted grand larceny" in 2019.

She got released from prison last year, but she was arrested again after law enforcement claimed that her social media posts didn't show remorse for her wrongdoings.

Julia Garner is set to portray Anna Delvey in the Netflix series titled "Inventing Anna." The show will revolve around a journalist who investigates the heiress for her crimes after befriending many people in New York City and stealing their money for her lavish desires.

The show will air on February 11.

