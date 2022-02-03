The official trailer for Gaslit is finally here!

Gaslit is an upcoming Starz series which follows the dramatic and true to life story of the ever historic Watergate scandal. The series stars Julia Roberts, Sean Penn, Dan Stephens, Betty Gilpin, and Shea Whigham. The show runner of the new series, Robbie Pickering, assures those following the production of the series that Gaslit will shine a fresh light on the scandal everyone knows so well. According to an article on The Hollywood Reporter, he said:

"Gaslit is the Watergate story you've never heard before...The goal in making this project has always been to bring a real humanity to this subject, which yields a far richer and more relatable story than the standard male-driven political dramas about the period."

Gaslit will more closely follow the women associated with the scandal: a branch of the story that is so frequently neglected in the recounting of this historic event.

Julia Roberts plays Martha Mitchell, "the," as the trailer states, "first person to publicly accuse the President for the Watergate break in."

The trailer goes on to immediately ask, "Are you crazy?" - a phrase that has been used to put women down while simultaneously infuriating them for years. Just by seeing this trailer, we are certain that Gaslit will be fascinating and dynamic story.

This limited series is based off of the first season of Slate's podcast Slow Burn. It is a podcast that chronicles historical events in narrative form along with some interviews. The show comes from a basis of fact. We can't wait to see it when it comes to Starz.

Gaslit will premiere on Starz on Sunday April 24, 2022.