It has just been reported that the Hall of Famer coach Bill Fitch passed away at the age of 89.

Fitch's daughter, Marcy Ann Coville, told Indiana Pacers coach and president of the National Basketball Coaches Association Rick Carlisle that family surrounded her father in Lake Conroe, Texas.

"I am sad to announce that NBA Hall of Famer Bill Fitch passed away Wednesday evening," Carlisle, president of the National Basketball Coaches Association, said. "He died peacefully surrounded by his loving family in Lake Conroe, Texas." (1/2) https://t.co/4YYgaK9kgc — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) February 3, 2022

Carlisle also left a statement regarding his passing on Wednesday, February 2, via Marc Stein. He stated, "Coach Fitch's numerous accomplishments pale in comparison to the giant impact he had on countless members of the basketball world in a legendary career that spanned 40-plus years. His mark on the NBA game is indelible."

As of now, no cause of death has been disclosed to the public.

Fitch In The Industry

According to USA Today, Bill Fitch had guided the Boston Celtics to one of their championships during a Hall of Fame coaching career that lasted for three decades.

Fitch became Larry Bird's first pro coach with Celtics in 1979, won a title for the NBA franchise two years later, and spent time with Houston, New Jersey, and the Los Angeles Clippers.

While he had great success with Boston, Fitch may be best remembered for his early times with the Cavaliers, as per the source.

READ ALSO: Savannah Chrisley Discusses Mental Health Struggles With Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Following 911 Call Incident

Meanwhile, according to CBS Sports, Fitch won the Coach of the Year award twice. His first one was claimed in 1976 when he coached the Cleveland Cavaliers for its first nine seasons, the "Miracle at Richfield" season where they made the playoffs for the first time and advanced to the conference finals.

He was awarded his second Coach of the Year award in 1980 during his first year with the Celtics. After four years, Fitch resigned and moved to Houston Rockets, where he was able to coach rookie Ralph Sampson and Hakeem Olajuwon a season later.

Fitch also jumped to another franchise and coached the New Jersey Nets from 1989 to 1992 and the Los Angeles Clippers from 1994 to 1998.

Around 1996, the longtime coach was known for becoming one of the ten best coaches in NBA history for the league's 50th-anniversary celebration, according to the source.

He was also awarded the Chuck Daly Lifetime Achievement Award in 2013 and inducted into the Hall of Fame six years later. For 25 seasons, Fitch coached for more than 2,000 NBA regular-season games, making him ranked third in NBA history.

May his soul rest in peace.

READ MORE: Addison Rae Blue Light Product a Scam Too? Valkyrae Reacts To TikTok Star's Latest Skin Care Product