Savannah Chrisley was joined with her boyfriend Nic Kerdiles and father Todd Chrisley in an Instagram Live video discussing recent events regarding mental health.

The video, posted Wednesday night, February 2, was reposted on Chrisley's official Instagram account, which started with the father and daughter talking about the impact of the COVID pandemic on everyone, including them and their family.

The 24-year-old star said, "Not only has the disease truly impacted us, so has mental health." This was followed by statistics showing a rise of Americans facing anxiety and depression amid the pandemic. While Kerdiles was seated quietly, Chrisley's father spoke, "In the last 48 hours we have had some devastating incidents that have occurred and those involve our boy Nic."

Chrisley's boyfriend shared his story, "I'm super grateful to be here today. As Todd and Savannah mentioned I recently went through Covid as well and now reading a lot more about it I kind of understand why this situation might of happened that occurred the other night."



Kerdiles confirmed that he decided to mix alcohol with his COVID medication the other night, making him not remember anything that happened from the incident. "I was in a full blackout, and luckily I had a haircut set up by my good friend Chad and if he wasn't there, I don't know if I would still be here today to be completely honest," he added.

"I had a gun by me and I don't know where I was at in my mental state but between the depression, anxiety, the Covid effects, the medication, the alcohol I did something that I never thought I would ever do."

READ ALSO: Addison Rae Blue Light Product a Scam Too? Valkyrae Reacts To TikTok Star's Latest Skin Care Product

'It's Okay Not To Be Okay'

Later in the clip, Chrisley's patriarch revealed that the unnamed medication Kerdiles took was known to cause depression and anxiety.

The video concluded with the "Chrisley Knows Best" daughter addressing the viewers and her beau, "One of the biggest takeaways is it's okay to not be okay. That's something I feel like I've told Nic for a little while now that it's okay to not be okay, it's okay to talk about your feelings, it's okay to ask for help."

Todd also expressed his love for Kerdiles towards the end of the video, "I love you to this day. And son, I will always love you. I don't care if you marry my daughter. I don't care if y'all date. I don't care if you're ever boyfriend and girlfriend. I love you for you because you're a good kid with a great heart and you don't deserve the glass bowl or the fishbowl lifestyle that you've inherited because of us."

The live video from Chrisley's family came after TMZ reported a 911 call, for which a law enforcer told them that there was "a suicidal man, who had a gun to his head."

As per the outlet, the reality star can be heard screaming in the background, pleading, "Please, no!" and another person, who is believed to be Todd, yelling, "Look at what you're doing to her!"

READ MORE: 'RHONJ' Star Jennifer Aydin Reveals One Reason Why She Decided To Have Her Chin Implant Removed