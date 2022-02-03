Dave Franco just went through a big throwback during his recent visit for the "Late Show with James Corden," along with fellow guest Annette Bening.

The host opened the segment with Bening sharing family secrets to a long and strong marriage. When the mic was passed on to the "Freaks and Geeks" star, noting that their anniversary is approaching its fifth year, he explained how his proposal to Alison Brie didn't go quite as well as he wanted it to.

Franco told James Corden that he met the "GLOW" star in New Orleans at Mardi Gras, "Basically, over the weekends, she wore this silver Mardi Gras mask on her head, and I was trying to take it from her, she wouldn't let me take it."

Proposal Gone Wrong

"It was this playful back and forth," the actor continued. "So, when she left New Orleans, I was still there for work. She left the mask and she left it with a little note."

Apparently, according to Franco, Brie didn't know that he kept the mask. Fast forward to five years later, he continued, "We're going up to Big Sur for a trip, I decide this is the trip where I'm going to propose.

"I knew she wanted to pick out the ring herself, so I was, like, all right, I'm not going to have a ring but I've got the mask, that's the special thing I got," the star shared, also adding that he figured he should buy a temporary ring to put on her finger.



READ ALSO: Bennifer 2.0 Anniversary Approaching! Jennifer Lopez Confesses One Thing From Getting Back Together With Ben Affleck

Franco further explained to Corden and Bening that he went to an old Hollywood antique store and bought a 10 dollar vintage stone ring, "I'm, like, all right it's fine, it's just something to put on her finger."

When the day came on to their Big Sur trip, "We're on the back patio, she's out overlooking the ocean, she turns around, I'm on one knee, I'm wearing the mask, I'm holding up the ring."

"And because it had been five years, she couldn't place the mask. She didn't know what it was," the actor also emphasized Brie saying, "what is happening right now?" for the entire proposal.

According to Entertainment Tonight, back in 2017, Alison Brie could already share the story with Larry King. She couldn't stop laughing and asked if he was serious when her husband popped the question in 2015.

READ MORE: Savannah Chrisley Discusses Mental Health Struggles With Boyfriend Nic Kerdiles Following 911 Call Incident