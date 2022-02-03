Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are approaching their first anniversary as a couple since their comeback.

Fans were shocked after last July when the paparazzi snapped the couple when celebrating the singer's St. Tropez birthday on a yacht. In fact, fans even believed that they were recreating an iconic scene from the "Jenny from the Block" music video.

The "Marry Me" star, later on, debunked the rumor to People, "We were just on the boat! There was no recreation!"

"I was lying down." She exclaimed, "It was a trip I like to take for my birthday, but no, we were not intentionally recreating it. I didn't know there were paparazzi out in the middle of the ocean either!"

A 'Funny' Theory

She also admitted in the magazine's latest cover story that the fan theory was "funny," and she appreciated the affection from the fans and public at that time.

After the couple reconnected last spring, they confessed that they "had a little bit of fear," acknowledging the chaos surrounding them at the beginning of their reconciliation.



"Before we kind of put [our relationship] out there and we were naïve and it got a little trampled," the star said, as per the source.

And continuing the report from the publisher, the entertainer sounded confident that they'll move forward as a better couple now that they have more wisdom as individuals. "We both were like, 'Wow, we're so happy, and we don't want any of that to come into play again,'" Lopez stated.

"We're older now, we're smarter, we have more experience, we're at different places in our lives, we have kids now, and we have to be very conscious of those things," the singer put into conclusion. "We're so protective because it is such a beautiful time for all of us."

The "On The Floor" singer's new confession came weeks after the actor revealed that he was "hesitant" about rekindling their relationship and the chaos would come with it from the fans, nearly two decades after ending their engagement.

While promoting "The Tender Bar" in December, he confessed in an interview with Howard Stern, saying he didn't know how his three kids would handle the tabloid attention. "My responsibility to my children is the highest responsibility. I don't want to do anything that is painful or destructive to them if I can help it," the 49-year-old continued.

The Oscar-winning writer, actor, and director shares daughters Violet, 16, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, nine, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 49.

