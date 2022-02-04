Prince Harry is said to have grown more self-centered after arriving to the United States.

It's all about "me, me, me," according to royal expert Angela Levin, who also claims that the Duke of Sussex has "lost touch" with common people.

Last night during a virtual conference, Lilibet Diana and Archie Harrison's father said that before learning to meditate and take time away, he used to "burn the candle at both ends."

Employers should offer their staff 15 minutes of "white space" during the day, according to Prince Harry, and individuals should "look inside themselves" if they feel burnt out.

The 36-year-old former royal, who took five months off when his daughter was born in June, also insisted that his lessons from the universe feel like a "superpower."

What Does Prince Harry Do?

Since 2021, Prince Harry has served as BetterUp's chief impact officer.

Meghan Markle's husband revealed to the company last night that he doesn't have enough time in the day due to "stresses" in his life.

He also talked about his mental health, noting that he exercises for 30 minutes every morning while his son is at school and his daughter is asleep.

In his speech, Prince Harry also encouraged his audience to exercise, walk their dog, or meditate.

Prince Harry 'Self-Centered'

However, Levin dismissed Prince Harry's advice as "waffle," claiming that it is "of little service" to regular people who don't have the time or money to worry just about themselves.

Levin told The Sun that he had "very much lost touch with reality" after spending a year with the Duke of Sussex for an unofficial biography.

The expert further explained, "I can't see how that would be of any help to anybody unless they are very rich, got loads of spare time, nannies who can take over and people who can run around and get shopping for them."

She went on to mention Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's $14 million Montecito mansion, "talking from a house with 16 bathrooms, I just think it's appalling."

Levin added how it's difficult for people to make money and compared that if you're a manual worker, "you just have to keep going until it's your lunch break."

She even added, "At some point it has to finish. You can't just think about yourself and put yourself into analysis all the time."

