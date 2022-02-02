Kate Middleton may be promoted in the royal family in the near future.

But first, she needed to contact the family of the person she was going to replace.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly approached Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice about taking up their father, Prince Andrew's, role in the Grenadier Guards, according to The Sunday Times.

While fighting Virginia Giuffre in court, the Duke of York was lately stripped of his military affiliations and patronages.

The Grenadier Guards are looking for Prince William's wife, according to the site.

According to royal expert Neil Sean, she had previously discussed the part with the Princesses of York.

Neil said in his YouTube video that Kate Middleton is mulling over it and isn't sure because she doesn't want any further drama behind the scenes.

"She doesn't really want to be seen hurting anyone's feelings and she had a very lengthy chat with someone very close to Prince Andrew because he does appear that the world is kicking him while he's down."

Kate would not want to run across Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie at a formal gathering knowing that she had usurped their father's history, which he did love being a part of, according to the royal expert.

It's unknown whether the York Princesses approve, but Prince William, according to Neil, is fully supportive of Kate becoming a Colonel of the Grenadier Guards.

All of Prince Andrew's titles have been restored to Queen Elizabeth II, which means she now controls them all and will choose a new person to fill them.

Meanwhile, a senior source in the Guards revealed why Kate Middleton was the obvious option to The Sunday Times.

"From straw polling through the ranks, they would all love it to be Kate. We all admire the way she has fitted in and behaved."

Additionally, "She never seems to put a foot wrong."

A military source also revealed, "The name of the new colonel was due to have been announced and it wasn't the Duchess of Cambridge."

"That it wasn't announced means they've been thinking about it again."

Christine Ross and Christina Garibaldi of Us Weekly talked about how the Duchess of Cambridge may wear a military uniform if she ever assumed the job.

"We could even see her in a military uniform, as we've seen from other Royal Family members like Princess Anne and Prince William."

"They have specific ceremonial outfits for the work Kate would perform for them," they continued, "and it seems like they are extremely keen to have her."

