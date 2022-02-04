When it comes to her big day, Lindsay Lohan is following in the footsteps of her longtime friend, Paris Hilton, and will be wearing numerous outfits. During an interview with EXTRA's Rachel Lindsay, the Mean Girls actress confessed that she had already started chatting to a pal about the garment.

"Dress or dresses? Dress or dresses? Are we doing multiple?" Rachel asked as a follow-up, to which the actress responded, "Take a guess... dresses."

On Lindsay's big day, she's clearly taking advantage of the attention she's receiving. A wardrobe change was required, as Rachel insisted, and Lindsay opined, "That's the greatest part!" She did not say how many outfits the actress will wear, but we do know they will all be stunning.

The Parent Trap star isn't worried about being a "bridezilla" because she'll be wearing several different outfits to the ceremony and reception. She insisted, "I'm absolutely not like that.

"I'm definitely not like that," she insisted. "I'm more... low-key... Even on my birthday, I want to make sure everyone else is good. And then I can be okay. So, I'll be more like that." She added, "But I want to do things right and I want to pace everything."

On November 28, 2021, the actress from Freaky Friday announced her engagement to Bader Shammas. Using a series of heartwarming photos of her and Bader, she announced their engagement. Their engagement announcement was more low-key than most: just a few selfies of them hanging out in sweatshirts and joking as they showed off his ring. "My love. My life. My family. My future," she simply captioned the post.

They were first seen together in early 2020 even though it is unknown when Lindsay and her fiancé started dating. In a since-deleted Instagram post from February 2020, she revealed that he was her boyfriend for the first time. Hopefully, they will release a date for the wedding in the near future.

Things are certainly looking up for the former child star.

Planet Fitness, which is airing an ad during the Big Game for the first time in its business history, has cast Lohan in a new Super Bowl advertisement. Publicis Worldwide worked on the spot, which will appear during the third quarter of NBC's Super Bowl LVI broadcast. To show viewers how much better Lindsay Lohan's life has become since she started working out regularly, the commercials feature William Shatner, Dennis Rodman, Buzzy Cohen, and Danny Trejo in a short vignette.

"We really tried to have fun with it and find someone who could really own the stage at the Super Bowl for us," says Jeremy Tucker, the company's chief marketing officer.

